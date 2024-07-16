Admin assistant fined RM14,000 for obtaining fraudulent land compensation

KOTA KINABALU: A Keningau District Land and Survey Department administrative assistant was fined RM14,000 by the Sessions Court here today for using falsified documents to obtain land compensation payments for a project in Keningau 10 years ago.

Judge Jason Juga imposed the sentence on Justine Ongkomog @ Amran Mohd Osman, 54, who pleaded guilty to the five alternative charges read to him.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) had earlier dropped the five original charges against him.

The court imposed a fine of RM7,000 each for the fourth and fifth alternative charges, while the first, second, and third alternative charges were taken into consideration by the court in determining the sentence.

Justine was accused of submitting falsified forms at the Keningau Office of the Land Revenue Collector on June 2, 2014, to fraudulently obtain compensation payments for land linked to the Sook-Tulid Sinua Road Upgrade Project Phase 2 in Keningau.

He was charged under Section 471 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum imprisonment of two years, a fine, or both upon conviction. The accused settled the fine.

MACC prosecuting officer Norsham Saharom conducted the prosecution, while the accused was unrepresented.