Pan Gon boosted confidence in Harimau Malaya - Hannah

KUALA LUMPUR: National coach Kim Pan Gon succeeded in increasing the confidence of Malaysians in Harimau Malaya after taking over the team in February 2022, said Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh.

Hannah, saddened by Pan Gon’s decision to resign as head coach of the national team, said the South Korean’s contribution to the national football arena cannot be denied.

“We can see an improvement in ranking since he took over the team, from 154th in the world to 130th last November (2023). He informed me that he has only sweet memories of Malaysia.

“So, on behalf of the government, we say ‘thank you and good luck’ to Pan Gon and ‘thank you’ to his family for lending him to Malaysia. I hope the Harimau Malaya squad will not feel too rattled to continue their process of improving the ranking,” she said after the Paris 2024 Olympic Games victory incentive sponsorship announcement here today.

Hannah said she only learnt about the decision when she met Pan Gon at a luncheon hosted by the South Korean Embassy yesterday.

“I also asked if this is a final decision or we can appeal for him to reconsider, and he said a decision has been made, so there is no question of appealing or reconsidering.

“He said Malaysia is very special to him, and he is looking at other possible ways to help in the development of Malaysian football,” she said.

Hannah also asked all parties to give space to the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) to handle the coaching transition, including finding a replacement for Pan Gon.

Earlier, Pan Gon confirmed his resignation as head coach of the national squad with immediate effect in a special press conference at Wisma FAM today.

Pan Gon said the decision was taken due to personal commitment factors and FAM duly appointed assistant coach Pau Marti Vicente as acting head coach, assisted by another assistant coach, E Elavarasan.