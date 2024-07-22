Advanced training phase of PLKN 3.0 to use special training module for volunteer reserves - Khaled

KUALA LUMPUR: Trainees of the Advanced Training Phase of the National Service Training Programme (PLKN) 3.0 will use training modules specially developed for members of reserve and volunteer forces.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the Advanced Training Phase is open to those aged 17 to 35 years where the training is intensive, in the field and practical.

He said the volunteer bodies and reservists who will participate in the training phase include from the auxiliary police group, auxiliary fire brigade, Civil Defence Forces (APM), Malaysia Volunteers Corps Department (Rela), Rukun Tetangga and so on.

“So for this advanced phase, we will make sure that those who participated in PLKN training modules either from the national aspect or from the military aspect so that these people benefit from the PLKN modules that we are developing,“ he said.

He was responding to a supplementary question by Senator Datuk Abdul Halim Suleiman who asked about the implementation at the PLKN Advanced Training Phase level.

PLKN 3.0 will be implemented in phases starting from June or July 2025 under a new concept and format, will involve three phases starting with the Pre PLKN Phase which will be introduced at the school level in preparation for them to undergo national service training after turning 17 years old.

Khaled said the programme will involve students in Form 4 only and will be implemented during co-curricular activities. This Pre PLKN programme is guided by the MADANI Generation Character Building Programme (GenMADANI) developed and provided by the Ministry of Education.

In the second phase, which is the Basic Phase, teenagers aged 17 and above will be selected to undergo basic training at the Territorial Army camp, public universities, and some polytechnics comprising 30 per cent the National Basic Module and 70 per cent the Basic Military Module.

Furthermore, PLKN Trainees are also given the opportunity to undergo advanced training in the Advanced Phase if they are interested.

“All these trainings will use existing government training facilities. PLKN trainees can choose to join the regular, reserve or volunteer team,“ he said.