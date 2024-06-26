Affected cars have undergone cleaning and sanitisation, repair work in progress: The Exchange TRX

PETALING JAYA: The management of Exchange TRX have updated that the cars affected from the burst food waste pipe have undergone deep cleaning and sanitisation.

In a statement, today, the management of the mall was alerted to the burst pipe that occurred in the car park and quickly notified the shoppers who promptly relocated their cars.

“The affected area has been cordoned off, and repair work is currently in progress.

“Affected cars have undergone cleaning and sanitisation after the incident, with additional deep cleaning provided,” said the statement.

They also added that complimentary car wash services have been offered to the shoppers.

This is following a video shared on X on June 24 by user @ricxxxkiddo where the water from the burst pipe was streaming onto a woman’s car.

“You think you’re having a bad day?”

“We came back from dinner and look what happened to our car,” said the caption written in the video.