Affordable housing prices maintained despite targeted diesel subsidy - Aiman Athirah

CYBERJAYA: Affordable housing prices remain below RM300,000 despite the implementation of targeted diesel subsidy, said Deputy Minister of Housing and Local Government, Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu.

She clarified that the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) maintains effective monitoring to prevent any arbitrary price hikes or increases in management service costs.

“So far, there has been no increase in house prices. The price of affordable housing remains below RM300,000,“ she said.

She was speaking to the media after the 2024 Sentuhan Kasih Sepang sacrificial ritual programme with the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT), held here today.

She also assured that the prices of goods in the construction sector will not be affected as they are under control.

Also present at the sacrificial ritual were KPKT secretary-general Datuk Wira M Noor Azman Taib, and JBPM director-General Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad.

Nor Hisham noted that this year’s sacrificial ritual involved 33 cows and four goats, making it the largest sacrificial event organised by JBPM.

“The main emphasis of the sacrifice is the willingness of our officers to participate in this ritual and their camaraderie, which embodies its spirit,“ he said.

Nor Hisham said that 1,000 people took part in the ritual, which included 250 JBPM members and 50 KPKT officers.

He added that 1,000 packs of sacrificial meat would be distributed, of which 600 packs are for asnaf groups.