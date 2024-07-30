AGC rejects representation by Israeli man charged with trafficking, possession of firearms

KUALA LUMPUR: The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) has dismissed the representation by Israeli man Avitan Shalom for review of the charges of trafficking and possessing firearms made against him.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Mustaffa P Kunyalam told Judge Norina Zainol Abidin that the representation was submitted to the AGC on July 8.

He then requested the court to set a date for case management as there were still documents, namely the report on the footage of a closed circuit camera (CCTV) and the forensic report.

Mohamad Mustaffa also requested that the dates which had been set by the court earlier for the hearing be maintained. They are Sept 30, Oct 1 to 3 and Oct 7 to 11.

The court also set Sept 2 for mention.

Meanwhile, lawyer Datuk Naran Singh, told the court that he no longer represented the accused, citing personal reasons for doing so.

“However, he will be represented by another lawyer, Jeffrey Ooi,“ he said and this was confirmed by Ooi, who was in the courtroom.

Shalom, 38, was charged with possession of a box containing eight Shell Shock NAS3 9mm bullets, three boxes of Bullet Master Co Ltd containing 150 bullets and 42 bullets in three firearms without a permit.

The charge was framed under Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960 (Act 206) which provides for a maximum imprisonment of seven years, or a fine not exceeding RM10,000 or both if convicted.

He was also charged with trafficking firearms, namely Glock 19 USA 9x19 (Serial Number AEGS286); Sig Sauer P3205P (Serial Number 58C283463); Cougar 8000FT (Serial Number T6429-10G002496); Austrian Glock 17 Gen4 9x19 (Serial Number: BDZZ090); M&P 9C Smith & Wesson Springfield MA USA (Serial Number: DSW9077) and Stoeger Cougar 8000F (Serial Number T6429-08-A029304).

The charge, framed under Section 7(1) of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971 (Act 37), provides a minimum of 30 years imprisonment and a maximum of 40 years and not less than six strokes of the cane if found guilty.

Both the offences were allegedly committed in a hotel room in Jalan Ampang, here between 6.46 pm on March 26 and 6 pm on March 28 this year.