Agriculture Department launches e-licence system to improve service delivery

PUTRAJAYA: The Agriculture Department has developed the e-Licence system for the Pesticide Board (LRMP) to enhance service delivery and promote responsible governance and integrity.

Its director-general Datuk Nor Sam Alwi said the e-Licence system integrates a Learning Management System (LMS) for stakeholders involved in pesticide licencing services.

“This system includes several digital features, such as application submissions, renewals, licence status checks, notifications, payments, and online licence printing,” she said at the e-Licence LRMP roadshow held here today.

She also announced the introduction of a QR Code for LRMP to verify the authenticity of approved licences.

“The information available in the e-Licence LRMP system will be channeled to a dashboard for mapping premises that have received approval from the Agriculture Department.

“In this regard, stakeholder involvement is vital in assisting the Agriculture Department to monitor pesticide-related activities and ensure compliance with sales regulations for the welfare of all,” she said.

To ensure the e-Licence system is fully utilised, Nor Sam added that the department through the Pesticide and Fertiliser Control Division, has conducted several roadshows in each zone to help stakeholders use the system more effectively.

“I hope this system will enhance the quality of service delivery from the Agriculture Department, especially in terms of pesticide licencing,” she added.