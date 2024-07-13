Ahmad Zahid attends Felda berselawat programme

SERDANG: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi attended the Felda Berselawat programme, which saw the participation of over 1,500 people at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) here tonight.

Ahmad Zahid, who was accompanied by Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek, arrived at about 9.20 pm.

Also present were Felda director-general Datuk Amiruddin Abdul Satar and National Settlers chief Sulong Jamil Mohamed Shariff.

The programme started with the recitation of prayers, followed by a session of qasidah and selawat.

The qasidah and selawat were performed by a line-up of artistes including Datuk Nash, Aris Ariwatan, Yabang Khalifah, nasyid group INTEAM, Mawi and Lah Ahmad, while the tausiyah (religious lecture) was delivered by Pahang Deputy Mufti Datuk Badli Shah Alauddin.

The Felda Berselawat programme was part of the three-day Felda Settlers’ Day celebration until Sunday.

At the event, Ahmad Zahid, who is also Minister of Rural and Regional Development, presented the Exemplary Mosque Award (AMC) and the Tokoh Imam Felda Award (ATIF) to Masjid Nurul Iman Felda Palong 9,10,11, Segamat and Saiful Anam Alisaa from Masjid Felda Sungai Behrang, Perak respectively.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to launch the programme Sunday, which is anticipated to gather 500,000 settlers and visitors.

Felda Settlers’ Day falls on July 7 every year and was established by the second Prime Minister the late Tun Abdul Razak Hussein, who was also the founder of Felda.

This date serves as a tribute to Felda settlers, who have contributed to the country’s development for nearly 70 years.