PETALING JAYA: The water supply recovery in affected areas has reached 14.3 per cent as of 9am today (July 24), said Air Selangor.

According to the update, the recovery level is expected to reach approximately 40 per cent at 8am on Thursday (July 25), followed by 90 per cent at 8pm on the same day.

“The full recovery time is expected to be at 8am on Friday (July 26),“ it added.

The four water treatment plants affected are the Rantau Panjang, Sungai Selangor Phase 1 (SSP1), Sungai Selangor Phase 2 (SSP2), and Sungai Selangor Phase 3 (SSP3).

Consumers can refer to all its official communication channels such as the Air Selangor application, Facebook, Instagram and X or call the Air Selangor Contact Centre at 15300 or visit www.airselangor.com/

