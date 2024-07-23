PETALING JAYA: The contamination of Poly Methacrylic Acid (PMAA) due to a leak from a plastic factory tank in Kuang has been identified as the cause behind the shutdown of four water treatment plants (WTPs) within the Klang Valley.

The affected WTPs are Rantau Panjang as well as the Sungai Selangor Phase 1, 2, and 3 (SSP1, SSP2, and SSP3) respectively.

In a statement, today, Selangor public health and environment executive council member, Jamaliah Jamaluddin said the odour of acid in the air and foamy flow in Sungai Kuang was detected along Jalan Kampung Orang Asli, Kuang, at 3.30pm yesterday.

ALSO READ: Unscheduled water cuts hits hundreds of areas in KL and Selangor

She said the Selangor Water Management Board (LUAS) subsequently activated the yellow code according to the Water Source Pollution Emergency Manual for comprehensive investigation and immediate prevention and mitigation actions.

“LUAS has also coordinated with the Selangor’s Department of Environment (DOE) and the Selayang Municipal Council (MPS) to promptly reach the location.”

“On-site inspection found that the acid-like odour and flow originated from a factory believed to be processing acrylic material from solid to liquid for recycling.

“Further examination revealed the effluent flow from a tank leak caused the scheduled substance, PMAA, to overflow into drains and ditches, reaching Sungai Kuang,“ she further stated.

She also said the factory has since been ordered to stop its discharging operations and immediately carry out cleanup activities.

The distance between the Rantau Panjang WTP and the contamination site is 29.61km, while SSP1, SSP2, and SSP3 plants are located 34.02 km away.

“Various initial actions have been taken, but it was found that the spill had already entered nearby rivers, with a reading of three tons detected by LUAS static teams in Sungai Kundang and Sungai Sembah at 1.30am and 4.30am respectively.”

“LUAS also promptly coordinated the opening of river barrage gates and activated the pumping of raw water from alternative ponds such as KL Larut, providing 432 million litres per day (MLD) and HORAS 600 supplying 300 MLD to increase dilution in Sungai Selangor.”

“In addition, 59 bags of activated carbon weighing a total of 1.47 tonnes were placed in Sungai Kuang, Sungai Kundang and Sungai Sembah to deodorise.”

“Actions to increase the dilution rate in the river and expedite the flow of contaminated water past the plant intake areas are also underway through raw water pumping from alternative ponds KL Larut and HORAS 600, along with the release of water from Sungai Selangor Dam at 1,200 MLD and Sungai Tinggi Dam at 1,000 MLD,“ she said.

She added that LUAS has opened an investigation paper under Section 79(1) of the LUAS Enactment 1999.

“DOE and MPS will also take relevant actions within their respective jurisdictions against the premises,“ she said.

Previously, more than 1,000 areas in seven regions were affected by the shutdown of the four WTPs, impacting over one million Air Selangor users.