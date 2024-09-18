Airbus expansion in Malaysia offers promising avenue for green aviation

KUALA LUMPUR: Airbus’ focus on sustainability presents a promising avenue for Malaysia to contribute to the future of green aviation as the aircraft manufacturer is set to expand its operations and sourcing in Malaysia, said Malaysia’s Ambassador to France, Datuk Eldeen Husaini Mohd Hashim.

He believed there are ample opportunities for local companies to integrate into Airbus’s global supply chain.

“I have met the Airbus executive vice-president international Wouter van Wersch recently. We discussed the future business for Airbus, and the focus is on sustainability and decarbonisation, areas where Malaysia is poised to play a crucial role,” he said in an interview with Bernama via instant messaging.

Malaysia has established a strong and strategic relationship with Airbus, a European multinational aircraft manufacturer, making it one of the key players in the Asia-Pacific aerospace market.

“As the third-ranked market for Airbus in the region after China and India, Malaysia plays a vital role in Airbus’s global supply chain and business operations,” he pointed out.

Currently, about 50 Malaysian companies are part of Airbus’s supplier network, providing a wide range of aerospace parts and components, including Composites Technology Research Malaysia (CTRM), Spirit Aerosystems Malaysia Sdn Bhd and SME Aerospace Sdn Bhd.

Airbus has a significant presence in Malaysia, with over 280 commercial aircraft currently in service with Malaysian carriers, including both civil and military helicopters and close to 400 on order for future delivery.

“Moreover, Airbus has expressed its commitment to expanding its supplier base in Malaysia, aiming to onboard more local companies in the coming years. This expansion not only enhances Malaysia’s role in Airbus’s supply chain but also boosts the local aerospace industry’s growth and development,” Eldeen Husaini said.

In Malaysia, Malaysia Airlines is expecting the delivery of five Airbus A330neo aircraft by the first quarter of 2025 (1Q 2025), following the arrival of its first A330neo in October.

As for AirAsia, the group expects to receive another five new Airbus A321neo aircraft by the end of this year.

Malaysia Airlines route to Paris to increase business flow

Besides Airbus, the ambassador said Malaysia Airlines’ move to expand its route to Paris would also greatly contribute to the increase of business flow while having a significant impact on promoting connectivity between Malaysia and France.

“I am very happy to note that our national carrier plans to expand here (Paris).

“This is in line with the upcoming important events happening in Malaysia, such as the chairmanship of the ASEAN Summit 2025, Visit Malaysia Year 2026 and SEA Games 2027,” he said.

He is optimistic about the traffic flow of tourists, business travellers and officials from France to Malaysia resulting from the Paris route.

Malaysia Airlines will offer direct flights to Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 starting March 22, 2025.

The service will operate four weekly flights, and tickets for the route will be available with an introductory all-in return fare of RM3,699.