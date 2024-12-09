Selangor Aviation Show 2024 achieves RM1.3 billion potential transaction value target

SUBANG: Selangor Aviation Show 2024 (SAS 2024) has achieved its RM1.3 billion potential transaction value target, said Selangor Executive Councillor for Investment, Trade and Mobility Ng Sze Han.

Ng said SAS 2024 has exceeded the target set by the Selangor state government even on the opening day of the aviation show.

“Because just today, we witnessed 12 MoUs signed. These 12 MoUs have reached a value of RM1.3 billion. I am confident that we will be able to achieve a higher transaction value, as there are still around 30 more MoUs to be witnessed in the next one or two days,” Ng told reporters after the opening ceremony of SAS 2024 themed “The One & Only Business & General Aviation Show in the Region” today.

“As of today, the number of visitor registrations has exceeded 40,000, with over 30,000 from the public,” he said.

Looking ahead, Ng said Selangor is preparing to meet the demand for 32,000 skilled workers in this sector by 2030.

“Our efforts, such as the Selangor Aero Park and the Selangor Aerospace Apprenticeship Programme (SAAP), aim to cultivate young talent and support the industry’s expansion.”

To retain and develop skilled talent, Ng said, the state will work closely with aerospace companies on high-impact projects and providing training programmes and financial incentives through SAAP.

“These efforts aim to reverse brain drain, encourage skilled professionals abroad to return home, contribute to our country, especially in aerospace industry,” he added.

Ng emphasised that Selangor’s future in these industries is bright. “I am confident that we can reach milestones as we continue to innovate and seize the opportunities ahead.”

Ng said Selangor Aviation Show plays a crucial role in showcasing local capabilities to the world.

“This year’s show will see an introduction of several new programmes that cater to a wider audience, including a display of exotic cars that adds a dimension and attracts more than just aviation enthusiasts,” he added.

SAS 2024 took off at Skypark RAC, Selangor, today, officiated by Raja Muda Selangor Tengku Amir Shah Ibni Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah Alhaj.

Meanwhile, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said Selangor has set its sights on making SAS the top air show in Southeast Asia and one of Asia’s best by 2030.

As Malaysia prepares to chair Asean next year, he said, the nation has a unique opportunity to position itself as a leading platform for businesses to meet, collaborate, exchange ideas, and expand networks.

“As Selangor aims to cement our position as the Gateway to Asean, the Selangor Aviation Show is primed to be the flag bearer to Asean’s skies, a region home to more than 680 million and growing at a rapid pace,” he added.

The show offers local companies a platform to showcase their innovations, while also attracting international investors for new opportunities for growth and partnerships. This year’s edition is expected to welcome visitors from more than 45 countries, showcasing 50 types of aircraft on static display, including Diamond, Falcon 8X and Piaggio Avanti.

SAS 2024 is projected to generate more than RM1.3 billion in potential transaction value with 128 booths, representing 88 companies from seven countries, including Singapore, China, the United Kingdom, France, India, Australia and Cambodia.

Textron Aviation, Dassault Aviation, Signum Aviation and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd are among the high-profile participants. Highlights of the show include exhibitions, static aircraft displays, drone demonstrations and networking opportunities.