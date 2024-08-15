Thailand ruling coalition nominates Paetongtarn as PM candidate

BANGKOK: Thailand’s ruling coalition has agreed to nominate Paetongtarn Shinawatra as a prime ministerial candidate ahead of the parliamentary vote on Friday.

The 37-year-old Paetongtarn is the leader of Pheu Thai, the largest party in the ruling coalition and the daughter of former prime minister Thaksin.

She will be nominated for the post at a special parliamentary session to elect a new prime minister, a day after the Constitutional Court dismissed Srettha Thavisin on Wednesday.

Pheu Thai’s secretary-general, Sorawong Thienthong, announced Paetongtarn as the candidate at a press conference following a meeting of representatives from the coalition parties on Thursday.

“Today, on behalf of the Pheu Thai Party and the coalition parties, we have agreed to nominate Paetongtarn Shinawatra,” he said.

Meanwhile, Paetongtarn expressed her gratitude to the Pheu Thai Party executive committee and its members for the nomination.

“I will do everything to the best of my ability and await the official results of the vote tomorrow. We all admire Srettha’s work and feel sorry that this unexpected incident occurred.

“Srettha, whom I have respected and admired even before he became the prime minister, is a person who is determined and dedicated to his work. However, the country must move forward. The Pheu Thai Party is the major party forming the government,” she said at a press conference here on Thursday.

She added that the coalition parties are ready to push the country forward and expressed confidence that the Pheu Thai Party, and all coalition partners, will lead the country out of the economic crisis.

“We have gathered today to demonstrate to our fellow citizens that we have the determination, commitment, and readiness to push the country forward.”

Thailand’s constitution requires that a prime ministerial candidate must secure the support of a majority of the 493 members of Parliament, which means obtaining at least 248 votes.

Out of a total of 500 parliamentary seats, six Move Forward Party (MFP) MPs have been banned from serving after the party was dissolved by the Constitutional Court last week, while the MP for Nakhon Si Thammarat was suspended for involvement in buying votes.