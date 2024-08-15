RTK 2.0 application still under process among excuses used to avoid detention - Immigration

KLANG: Some foreign nationals attempted to avoid detention by the Immigration Department of Malaysia (JIM) during an integrated operation at a shopping mall here today by saying their applications under the Workforce Recalibration Programme (RTK) 2.0 were still being processed, despite the programme having already ended.

Immigration Deputy Director-General (Operations) Jafri Embok Taha said that during the inspection, some individuals presented copies of their RTK 2.0 applications as proof of documentation.

“During the inspection, we received excuses such as claims that their identification documents or permits had been handed over to their employers, and some claimed their RTK 2.0 applications were still being processed.

“But the RTK 2.0 programme ended on June 30, yet they are still carrying copies of the application papers,“ he said when speaking to reporters after the integrated operation today.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail had previously said that there was no need to extend the processing period for the recruitment of foreign workers by employers registered under the RTK 2.0 Programme, as the process had been simplified, including removing the need to apply for worker visas through agents.

Commenting on today’s operation, Jafri said a total of 83 foreign nationals were detained for immigration offences out of the 213 individuals checked, including those working as cleaners and general workers at the shopping mall.

“The offences identified include the absence of identification documents, violating the terms of their passes, overstaying, and possession of unrecognised cards, along with other violations of the Immigration Act.

“All detainees will be placed at the Semenyih Immigration Depot for further action,“ he said.

He also stressed that future operations this year would focus on employers, to curb the entry of unauthorised foreign nationals.