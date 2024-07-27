Airlines urged to explore flights between Sarawak dan Nusantara

KUCHING: Airlines have been urged to open new flight routes between the main cities in Sarawak and the new capital of Indonesia, Nusantara in East Kalimantan.

Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia in Sarawak Raden Sigit Witjaksono said the new flight route is seen to be able to open up great economic opportunities between Sarawak and Indonesia.

He explained that for now, the route from Sarawak to Nusantara is only by road which takes a long time.

“Previously there was a direct Kuching-Pontianak flight but now it has been temporarily stopped, we hope there can be a direct flight from Kuching to Balikpapan (the closest airport to Nusantara).

“We received many requests and even some from the city of Miri asking for a flight to Balikpapan. This can increase access and connectivity between Sarawak and Indonesia,“ he told reporters after attending the Indonesian Independence Celebration at the Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia here today.