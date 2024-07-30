Albertine abduction: Motive to be revealed once investigation completed - Police

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor police chief CP M Kumar said that the motive behind the abduction of six-year-old Albertine Leo Jia Hui on July 20 will be disclosed only after the completion of the ongoing investigation.

He emphasised that withholding this information from the public is crucial to avoid compromising the investigation.

“We have conducted a thorough investigation. The medical report confirms that the girl did not sustain any injuries,” he told reporters, after the monthly assembly at the Johor contingent police headquarters, today.

Albertine was found safe at a budget hotel in Batang Kali, Selangor, at 4.45 am on July 23, three days after she was reported missing in a shopping centre here. A 31-year-old male suspect has been remanded to assist with the investigation.