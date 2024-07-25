Albertine’s family does not know any of the suspects - Johor Police

JOHOR BAHRU: The family of six-year-old Albertine Leo Jia Hui, who went missing at a shopping mall in Iskandar Puteri last Saturday, has no connection with the five suspects detained to assist in the investigation of the child’s abduction case.

Johor Police Chief CP M Kumar said the girl’s parents also do not know the fifth suspect who was detained by police with their child at a budget hotel in Batang Kali, Selangor, on Tuesday.

“There is no familiarity or relationship between the family and the five suspects, including the one captured with the victim. However, the motive for the abduction and the connection between all the suspects is still under investigation,“ he told a press conference at the Johor Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) here today.

He said the remand on the first four suspects, involving two men and two women aged between 28 and 55, will end tomorrow, and if there is no necessity for an extension, they will be released on police bail.

He added that the remand for the fifth suspect, a 31-year-old man who was captured with the victim, will end next Monday, and the investigation process is still ongoing under Section 365 of the Penal Code and Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

Regarding the fifth suspect’s clothing when detained, wearing a Johor Bon Odori festival shirt, Kumar said it does not indicate that he was a vendor at the festival as the shirt could be purchased by anyone attending the event.

When asked if there would be new arrests related to the case, he said it is too early to finalise that as the investigation is still ongoing.

“I would like to extend my gratitude to all Malaysians who consistently provide information and cooperation to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), especially to Johor Police, to ensure Johor remains safe for everyone,“ said Kumar.