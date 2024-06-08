All flood victims in Hulu Bernam allowed to return home, PPS closed at 2.30 pm

SHAH ALAM: The flood relief centre (PPS) at the Kampung Sekolah Multipurpose Hall, Sungai Selisek in Hulu Bernam was closed at 2.30 pm today after all the 143 evacuees returned home.

According to the Hulu Selangor District Disaster Management Secretariat, the evacuees, involving 50 families are from the six villages.

They were allowed to return home after the flood water in their villages receded and their houses cleaned in a gotong-royong involving the various government agencies and non-governmental organisations.