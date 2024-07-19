All set for installation of 17th King tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: All preparations are in place for the Installation Ceremony of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim as the 17th King of Malaysia, which is set to take place tomorrow at the Istana Negara, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi, who chairs the Special Committee for the King’s Installation Events, said that final touches and rehearsals were actively being conducted to ensure the smooth running of the historic and grand ceremony.

“We hope that tomorrow’s ceremony will not only be a cherished memory for Malaysians but also a source of national pride, highlighting the significance of the institution of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong as the pillar of our nation.

“It’s a day full of anticipation for all of us involved in the preparations, but we can consider all systems go,” he told Bernama when met at Istana Negara.

Earlier, Fahmi observed the full rehearsal of the installation ceremony and received a briefing from representatives of the Ceremonial and International Conference Secretariat Division, Istana Negara and the Prime Minister’s Department.

Sultan Ibrahim took the oath and signed the instrument of office as the 17th King on Jan 31.

Events in conjunction with the installation ceremony began yesterday with the Yasin Recital and Doa Selamat at the National Mosque at 5.30 pm, followed by a Special Friday Sermon today.

Other events include a Royal Banquet at Istana Negara tomorrow and a visit to the Orang Asli Gombak Hospital by Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia on July 23.

Additionally, the ‘Raja Kita’ exhibition will be held at the National Museum on July 25 and open to the public from July 26 until Sept 2, allowing people to view around 130 royal regalia from the federal level and the state of Johor.