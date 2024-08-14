Alor Gajah fully recovers from floods

MELAKA: The flood situation in Alor Gajah has fully recovered as all evacuees were allowed to return home this afternoon.

According to Melaka Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) Secretariat Lt Col (PA) Kamarulsyah Muslim the two temporary relief centres at Ayer Limau Development and Coordination Committee (Japerun) Office and the Seri Jeram Community Hall were closed at 2 pm today.

“There were 32 victims from 11 families housed at the two relief centres as of 7 am today and they left soon after the water had completely receded,“ he said in a statement today.

The weather this afternoon was clear and all roads are now open to vehicles.