Black panther spotted in Hulu Dungun village, Perhilitan monitoring

DUNGUN: The Terengganu Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) is closely monitoring reports of a black panther in Kampung Belimbing, Hulu Dungun.

Villagers have raised concerns after spotting the melanistic leopard near residential areas.

Perhilitan director Loo Kean Seong confirmed the department is assessing the situation before taking further action, such as setting traps.

He advised residents against confronting the animal, stressing the risks involved.

“Anyone who sees the panther or fresh paw prints should alert authorities immediately for swift intervention,“ he said.

A local resident, Tuan Zahari Tuan Lasan, 63, recounted his encounter with the panther on Sunday night.

“My chickens were clucking loudly, and when I checked, I saw the panther eating one of them,“ he said.

The incident also solved the mystery of 20kg of missing meat from his cooler box days earlier.

“I thought it was stolen, but now I know it was the panther. The idea of facing such a dangerous animal is terrifying,“ he added.

With around 200 villagers at risk, residents hope for quick action from authorities to ensure safety. – Bernama