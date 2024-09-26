Amendment of four laws on industrial relations reflects M’sia’s commitment to CPTPP

KOTA KINABALU: The amendment of four key industrial relations acts in Malaysia is the Malaysian government’s commitment to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), particularly under the Labour Chapter, said Human Resources Ministry secretary-general Datuk Azman Mohd Yusof.

He said the laws are the Industrial Relations (Amendment) Act 2020, the Trade Unions (Amendment) Act 2024, the Industrial Relations Regulations 2024 and the Trade Union Regulations 2024.

Azman said 13 provisions under the Industrial Relations (Amendment) Act 2020 that had previously been unenforced were enforced on Sept 15, and three of the related amendments were also enforced.

“The CPTPP requires all member countries to adopt and maintain in their laws, regulations, and practices related to the rights outlined in the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Declaration on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work 1988, among other things.

“The government strives to address the country’s labour issues in the best possible way so that all stakeholders, employers and workers, get the necessary benefits,“ he said during the opening of the 2024 Borneo Trade Union Movement Symposium here today.

He said the amendments will also improve labour standards in Malaysia, which now take into account key principles outlined in international labour standards, particularly concerning freedom of association and collective negotiation.

On the programme, Azman said it was an appropriate platform to discuss the direction and sustainability of trade unions in Sabah and Sarawak.

“I have been informed that this programme is the first of its kind to gather trade unions in Borneo. The theme ‘Stronger Together’ is appropriate for the programme’s concept, aligning with the spirit and aspirations of Malaysia Day.

“All trade unions should practise the ‘Stronger Together’ approach to protect the interests of members. All trade union members should move towards the same goals and strengthen their commitment to the union’s objectives,“ he said.

He stated that the government consistently recognises and appreciates the contributions and services of trade unions, which act as the front line for workers and help ensure that harmony and wellbeing in industrial relations in Malaysia are maintained.