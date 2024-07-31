Amendments to Personal Data Protection Act needed due to rapid tech growth - Gobind

KUALA LUMPUR: Amendments to the Personal Data Protection Act 2010 are being made due to the rapid technological advancements, which require society to rely on digital platforms for business purposes while also expecting protection, said Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

He said that although the digital era offers substantial economic opportunities, the government needs to evaluate the risks associated with digital platforms to prevent the misuse of personal data.

Gobind said that last year, the digital economy contributed 23 per cent to the gross domestic product, and this figure is expected to increase to 25.5 per cent in 2025.

It also recorded RM330 billion in approved investments last year compared to RM268 billion the previous year.

“This is the actual impact of the digital economy. It brings significant benefits, but I acknowledge that along with these opportunities, there are also risks.

“So, in this situation, the government needs to consider new technologies and enact laws to protect those using digital platforms. One way to do this is by enacting laws to protect personal data,” he said when winding up the debate on the Personal Data Protection (Amendment) Bill 2024 in the Dewan Negara today.

The Bill, which seeks to increase penalties from RM300,000 to RM1 million for offences committed by data controllers or data processors who violate personal data protection principles, was passed with a majority voice vote after being debated by 21 Senators.

Earlier, when tabling the Bill for a second reading, Gobind said it does not include changes pertaining to the Act’s application to federal and state governments.

He explained that there are currently other laws and regulations governing public officials, namely the Official Secrets Act 1972 and the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993.

Gobind also said that the ministry, through the National Digital Department, is drafting a new Act related to data sharing in the public sector, which is expected to be tabled as early as the next Parliament session.

“The regulatory elements of personal data protection are also being reviewed and taken into account in this new Act,” he said.

The Dewan Negara sitting continues tomorrow.