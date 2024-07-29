Amid rising global conflicts and economic disparity, urgent need for unity among ummah - Sultan Nazrin

IPOH: Amid rising global conflicts and economic disparity, there is an urgent need for unity within the ummah, said the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah.

He said that since October 2022, two major conflicts affecting Muslim-majority populations have broken out - the Sudanese civil war and the conflict in Gaza.

“The war in Ukraine, which began in early 2022, has continued into a third year, inflicting significant and prolonged hardship on the country’s citizens.

“Across these global conflicts, innocent civilians of many faiths – Muslim and non-Muslim – including thousands of women and children, are bearing the brunt of the suffering: killed, wounded, forced out of their homes, and, in many cases, now facing intensifying food shortages,” Sultan Nazrin said in his address at the 7th World Conference on Islamic Thought and Civilisation (WCIT) 2024: “Together We Stand: Muslims and Global Humanity” here today.

Also present were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

Sultan Nazrin stressed that in light of the UN’s Human Development Index (DHI) trends and the terrible conflicts, the focus should be on humanity.

“This year’s theme, as you know, is ‘Together We Stand: Muslims and Global Humanity’. In what remains of my speech, I want to focus on that first word, ‘together’.

“With the gap between the richest and poorest countries growing, and with international conflicts on the rise, it is clear that, even as a global Muslim community, our ummah, we are not currently united in a shared experience. We are not standing together. Some of us thrive, while others, even at this very moment, are suffering dreadful hardships and deprivation,” His Royal Highness said.

Sultan Nazrin hoped that via the conference the panellists could share how the Muslim community can help some of the most vulnerable members of the international community – in particular, those living in poverty and hardship, as well as children from all backgrounds.

“As Muslims, we are enjoined to help everyone to stand together, and to stand together with everyone. So we must take action, and soon, to help vulnerable Muslims and non-Muslims alike, before it is too late.”

Sultan Nazrin also said this year’s conference is all about standing together, both as Muslims, and as a global human community.

“And so, I felt that it would be remiss of me to strike the same celebratory note that I did last time, when millions of people, including so many of our Muslim brothers and sisters around the world, are facing increasing hardship in war and poverty.

“Across the globe, whether in Gaza or Sudan, our Muslim brothers and sisters are in pain, and we must feel that pain together with them, and we must recognise the pain of non-Muslims too, in conflict situations like Ukraine, but also everywhere in the world, as we strive for a truly global understanding of humanity.

“May this motivate us to reach out our hands and help others to their feet, so that we can, at last, all stand together on the brink of a brighter future,” the Perak ruler said.

WCIT, a Perak state event organised by Universiti Sultan Azlan Shah (USAS) since 2012, has participants from more than 21 countries.

The three-day conference, which started today, is aimed at providing a platform for regional and international leaders, scholars, intellectuals, professionals and the public to exchange ideas for addressing contemporary problems affecting the world.