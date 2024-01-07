Annual charity run raises RM200,000 for cancer society

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Cancer Society Malaysia (NCSM) gained RM200,000 for its coffers recently, thanks to UMW Toyota Motor Sdn Bhd (UMWT), which organised a charity run for it.

Called the Toyota Start Your Impossible Outrun 2024, the event at Dataran Merdeka saw over 6,000 participants, including 200 foreigners, sweating it out for a good cause.

In thanking UMWT for its efforts, NCSM managing director Dr M. Murallitharan urged other corporations and businesses to similarly raise funds for it as the not-for-profit organisation does not receive any government funding.

“This is the third consecutive year UMWT has organised the charity run to raise funds for us and we are grateful to them.

“We hope other corporates and businesses would also organise charity runs or other events to raise money for us as we need about RM10 million each year for our activities.”

He said among others, NCSM provides care and support services to people affected by cancer and runs public education and awareness programmes.

“We also provide free cancer screening, diagnostics and treatment for underprivileged communities, psychosocial support, transit housing for patients and caregivers, subsidised cancer medication and wellness/return to work programmes.

“All these cost a considerable amount, which is why we always appeal to corporations, businesses and the public for donations. We cannot cut back on our work as cancer is a major health issue in Malaysia.”

Quoting Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, Murallitharan said based on Malaysia’s 2023 Health Facts, cancer is a leading cause of death in private hospitals, accounting for 26.44%, and the fourth leading cause of death in government hospitals, at 9.29%.

UMWT president Datuk K. Ravindran said the charity run exemplifies the commitment of his company to promoting physical activities.

“With this annual charity run, we wish to foster social responsibility, inspire participants to challenge their limits and support NCSM through a meaningful cause.”

Ravindran said the charity run offered a variety of categories, including a 10km race with a RM50,000 prize pool and a 5km Fun Run category.

“It also offered the largest prize money in its category with a wide distribution across top positions, which enhanced its appeal among competitive runners and the others.”

Liu Zichen, 26, said he took part in the charity run in memory of his mother who died of breast cancer in February.

“She was an amazing lady, vibrant and full of life. She developed breast cancer in 2018 and had chemotherapy, which made her lose her hair. She was forced to wear a wig and also lost a lot of weight as she battled the disease.

“My mother went into remission for a few years but then it came back and spread to her sternum. When she was diagnosed with cancer, she told my two elder sisters to check their breasts for any lumps.”

Liu said his mother told the family she found a lump in her right breast but was too scared to see a doctor until it was too late.

“My mother could be alive today if she had sought treatment earlier. My family is devastated at losing her and I do not think my father will ever recover from the sadness he feels.

“So, I hope women will read what I am saying and please regularly self-check your breasts. Seek medical treatment if you notice something wrong before it is too late.”