MyFashionChamber to put Malaysia on global map

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s fashion industry enters a bold new era with the launch of the International Fashion Chamber Malaysia (MyFashionChamber) – a national platform uniting designers, educators, artisans, and innovators under one mission: to connect creativity with commerce and elevate Malaysia’s global fashion standing.

Malaysia’s textile and apparel exports continue to show resilience, with knitted and crocheted fabric exports valued at US$228.2 million (RM957 million) in 2023, and broader textile-related exports reaching US$227.4 million in 2024, underscoring the industry’s growing economic potential.

Founded with the vision to establish Malaysia as a key player in the global fashion arena, MyFashionChamber sets out to redefine the future of fashion in the region by addressing long standing structural gaps within the industry by building sustainable bridges between talent, trade, education and international market access.

The Chamber was formed to provide advocacy, visibility, capacity building, and global networking for Malaysia’s diverse fashion ecosystem.

“We’re not just launching a Chamber, we’re launching a movement,” says MyFashionChamber CEO and co-founder Jay Ishak.

“Malaysia’s fashion industry has soul. What it needs now is structure, support, & scale. MyFashionChamber exists to make that possible, here at home, and across the world.”

A key pillar of MyFashionChamber’s commitment to building a resilient and sustainable fashion ecosystem is its partnership with Allianz General Insurance Company (Malaysia) Bhd.

Founder and chairperson Dr Leena Al-Mujahed said the initiative aims to foster robust international collaborations, develop clear export pathways for Malaysian designers, and ensure their creative talents are consistently represented on global platforms and at major industry events worldwide.