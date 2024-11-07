Another suspect held for threatening, slandering TikTok influencer

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested another TikTok account owner over alleged threats made against social media influencer, A. Rajeswary, 30, better known as Esha.

Sentul district police chief, ACP Ahmad Sukarno Mohd Zahari, said that the 44-year-old male suspect was arrested at 6.30 pm in Setapak, yesterday.

“The suspect, who is a lorry driver, has been remanded for four days, starting today. The case is being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act,” he told Bernama today.

Previously, the media reported that a 35-year-old woman was arrested to assist in the investigation regarding the same case at a golf club in Rawang, Selangor on Monday.

Ahmad Sukarno said the remand period of the female suspect ended on Wednesday and has now been extended for another two days.

The media previously reported that Esha was found dead in a condominium unit in Setapak on Friday, a day after lodging a police report at the Dang Wangi police station here over threats made against her.

The report was then referred to the Sentul district police headquarters for investigation.