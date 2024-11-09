Anwar arrives for two-day visit to Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived here for a two-day visit to Sabah.

The aircraft carrying the Prime Minister landed at Terminal 2 of the Kota Kinabalu International Airport at 7.10 pm and was welcomed by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

Tonight, the Prime Minister is scheduled to attend the State Government Dinner with Hajiji and the entire Sabah Cabinet.

Tomorrow morning, Anwar is also scheduled to visit and grace the Segalanya Felda Carnival at Felda Sahabat in Lahad Datu.

In the afternoon, Anwar is expected to attend the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) Implementation Action Council meeting at the Sabah International Convention Centre, before returning to Kuala Lumpur.