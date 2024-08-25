Anwar extends sympathy to sinkhole victim’s family; SAR to continue

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has assured that the search and rescue (SAR) operation to locate a female Indian national who fell into a sinkhole along Jalan Masjid India will continue.

Anwar, expressing his deep sympathy for the incident involving the 48-year-old woman known as Vijayaletchumy, said he has directed Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to meet with the victim’s family.

“I have instructed DBKL to meet the family (of the victim) and we express our sympathy and condolences (with the incident) and the efforts (SAR) will continue.

He said this after officiating after officiating the Malaysia Mosque for Al-Aqsa and Palestine (MM4AP) Conference, held at the Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory Mosque today.

In the 8.22 am incident on Friday (Aug 23), the victim was walking in front of Malayan Mansion, Jalan Masjid India before she fell into a sinkhole that had opened up beneath her.

It is understood that the victim and her family are scheduled to return home to India the next day (Saturday) after visiting Malaysia for two months.



