Anwar, Prabowo state determination to strengthen bilateral ties

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Indonesia’s President-elect Prabowo Subianto have expressed their commitment to enhancing relations between the two neighbouring countries.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said that this was among the topics discussed during his meeting with Prabowo on Saturday (Sept 7).

“Met with my close friend, Indonesia’s President-elect, Prabowo Subianto, earlier this afternoon. We touched on several matters of mutual interest, with the most important being our shared determination to strengthen bilateral ties between our two brotherly nations.

“We also reaffirmed our commitment to reinforcing and ensuring regional cooperation within ASEAN,” he said.

Anwar also expressed his appreciation for Prabowo’s invitation to the Indonesian presidential inauguration ceremony, which will take place on Oct 20 in Jakarta.

Prabowo, who is currently Indonesia’s Minister of Defence, is set to take over leadership the republic from President Joko Widodo.