Anwar’s Pakistan state visit secures RM2.65 billion in trade deals - Tengku Zafrul

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s three-day state visit to Pakistan secured potential trade deals worth RM2.65 billion, according to Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

He said Pakistan has committed to increasing its imports of Malaysian palm oil, along with wood-based products, fertilisers, petrochemicals, and oleochemicals.

“The Prime Minister’s visit to Pakistan also resulted in investment commitments worth RM100 million in the halal sector, to be realised within three years,“ Tengku Zafrul said during a press conference marking the conclusion of the visit today.

He added that both countries will commence discussions next month on reviewing the Malaysia-Pakistan Closer Economic Partnership Agreement (MPCEPA).

The MPCEPA has been in effect since January 2008, and the review is expected to conclude by 2026, Tengku Zafrul noted.

“The review of the MPCEPA aims to secure further benefits for both Malaysia and Pakistan through the free trade agreement,“ he said.

Tengku Zafrul also announced that the Ministry of Investment, Trade, and Industry (MITI) will open a Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) office in Karachi on Oct 15.

Following a bilateral meeting at the official residence of the Prime Minister of Pakistan yesterday, MATRADE signed a memorandum of understanding with Pakistan’s Trade Development Authority, witnessed by Anwar.

During the state visit, MITI also organised the Malaysia-Pakistan High-Level Business Dialogue, which was attended by both Anwar and his Pakistani counterpart, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The dialogue attracted participation from 67 companies and seven business associations from both Pakistan and Malaysia.