APAD revokes licence of tour bus company involved in fatal Genting Highlands accident

KUALA LUMPUR: The Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) has revoked the operator’s licence belonging to the tour bus company involved in an accident on Genting Highlands Road that claimed the lives of two Chinese tourists on June 29.

In a statement today, APAD announced that the decision to revoke the operator’s licence, including vehicle permits issued to M Kumar Trans Tour Sdn Bhd, was made by the Licence Cancellation and Suspension Committee on July 9, after the company was found to have failed to comply with the licence conditions under the Land Public Transport Act 2010 and for dangerous driving.

“Checks with relevant agencies also found that the company had a high record of past summonses. Any transactions related to the operator’s licence for the company will not be allowed effective immediately.

“This action is hoped to serve as a lesson and reminder to other operators to always comply with the regulations set during operations, especially matters involving safety,“ APAD said.

The agency also reminded companies to monitor the performance of their vehicle drivers continuously and ensure their welfare was maintained at all times to ensure the safety of other road users.

“APAD will not compromise on any offences involving dangerous driving of public land transport vehicles that result in accidents and threaten the safety of other motorists,“ APAD said.

Two male Chinese nationals were killed while 19 other passengers survived after the tour bus they were on reportedly veered off and crashed into the road divider at Kilometre 16.5 on the way down from Genting Highlands.

The 32-year-old tour bus driver, who did not possess a legal driving licence and had 27 previous traffic summonses for various offences, subsequently pleaded not guilty at the Raub Magistrate’s Court, Pahang, on July 3 to two charges of dangerous driving and driving without a licence, resulting in death.