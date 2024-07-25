Applications for MyKid reopen on Monday - JPN

PUTRAJAYA: Applications for the MyKid child identity card will reopen at all National Registration Department (JPN) offices starting next Monday, July 29.

JPN in a statement today said the applications were temporarily suspended due to a shortage of chips for the raw cards.

“Applicants who had previously submitted an application and received a receipt but the card printing was deferred are requested to verify their printing status on the JPN official portal (www.jpn.gov.my) before visiting the selected JPN office for collection.

“The verification period runs from July 29, 2024, to Oct 31, 2024 and after this period, any unresolved MyKid applications will be canceled and new applications will need to be submitted,” read the statement.

Applicants are also urged to collect their printed MyKid cards promptly to avoid an accumulation of cards that could be costly to the government.

For further inquiries, contact JPN’s Corporate Communications Unit at 03-88807077 or email pro@jpn.gov.my.

The delay in issuing MyKid cards for newborns was previously reported due to a global shortage of microchips resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.