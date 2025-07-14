Mohammed Siraj fined for Ben Duckett send-off in Lord’s Test

INDIA fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has been penalised with a 15 percent deduction of his match fee for an aggressive send-off directed at England’s Ben Duckett during the ongoing third Test at Lord’s. The International Cricket Council confirmed the disciplinary action on Monday.

The incident occurred after Siraj dismissed Duckett in England’s second innings on Sunday. The Indian pacer was found guilty of breaching Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which prohibits actions that could provoke an aggressive reaction from a dismissed batter.

Siraj’s celebration, deemed excessive and conducted in close proximity to Duckett, resulted in an additional demerit point on his disciplinary record. This marks his second offence within 24 months, following a previous incident during the 2024 Adelaide Test against Australia.

The 29-year-old admitted to the violation and accepted the sanction imposed by match referee Richie Richardson, avoiding a formal hearing. Under ICC regulations, accumulating four or more demerit points within two years leads to suspension points, potentially resulting in match bans.

Two suspension points translate to a one-Test ban or exclusion from two limited-overs matches, depending on the player’s schedule. Siraj’s previous demerit point was issued on December 7, 2024, during the second Test against Australia.