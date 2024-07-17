Approval of Bintulu Port Bills reflects MA63 spirit - Fadillah

KUALA LUMPUR: Two bills related to Bintulu Port passed by the Dewan Rakyat today demonstrate the MADANI Government’s commitment to upholding the spirit of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

The bills are the Declaration of an Area in the Bintulu District to be a Federal Port (Repeal) Bill 2024 and the Bintulu Port Authority (Dissolution) Bill 2024.

Fadillah said the approval of these two bills is also in line with the Port Authorities Ordinance 1961, which states that all ports in Sarawak are under the jurisdiction of the state government.

“This is historic proof of the close cooperation between the state and federal governments in the spirit of MA63, which finally led to the passing of the bills with the support of Members of Parliament,“ he said at a press conference in Parliament.

Fadillah, who is also the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chief whip, expressed his appreciation to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Transport Minister Anthony Loke, Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and all those involved in the negotiations.

Following this, he said three committees will be established to continue the negotiation process, namely the Technical Committee at the officer level, the Working Committee, and the Special Committee.

He said these committees will detail all negotiations related to technical, financial, human resources and asset management matters, which are expected to be finalised this year.

Additionally, he said the operations of Bintulu Port will continue as usual under the company appointed until certain matters are finalised.

The Declaration of an Area in the Bintulu District to be a Federal Port (Repeal) Bill 2024 aims to repeal the Declaration of an Area in the Bintulu District as a Federal Port Act 1979 (Act 217).

The Bintulu Port Authority (Dissolution) Bill 2024 aims to repeal the Bintulu Port Authority Act 1981 (Act 243) to dissolve the Bintulu Port Authority established under the act and to provide for the vesting of its property to the government or the state government of Sarawak or any entity authorised or appointed by the Sarawak state government.