ASEAN 2025: PM Anwar confident Malaysia can be the best host

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed confidence that Malaysia is capable of being the best host for the ASEAN Summit 2025.

He said that the strong cooperation of all parties involved would enable the country to be an excellent host for all the delegates.

“Various matters have been discussed to ensure thorough preparations can be made at every level involving ministries and government agencies,“ he said.

Anwar said this in a Facebook post, accompanied by several photos of him chairing the National Steering Committee Meeting for Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2025 at the Parliament building here today.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, during the Q&A session in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday, informed that Malaysia has outlined three main pillars as preparations for chairing ASEAN 2025: security and politics, economy, and socio-culture.

He said that as of June, Malaysia has arranged 257 high-level meetings involving national leaders, ministers and officials that will be held next year.