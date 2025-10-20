Fireworks explosion injures 22 in Kulim, one victim transferred to Penang

KULIM: A victim seriously injured in a fireworks explosion during Deepavali celebrations has been transferred to Penang Hospital for further treatment.

Five other victims remain in the red zone of Kulim Hospital following the early morning incident in Paya Besar.

The five patients include a girl, a woman and three men, according to Special Officer to the Home Minister Saiful Ambar Abdullah Ambar.

“Based on the information received, there are altogether 22 victims,“ he told reporters after visiting the patients.

He said authorities would try to trace others who had returned home after receiving initial treatment.

Saiful did not rule out the possibility that some victims sought treatment at private clinics for minor injuries.

“We will try to assist the affected victims,“ he added.

Regarding the explosion itself, he said it was best to wait for the official investigation report from authorities.

One victim, Nurzaina Ismail, 47, said she had gone out to enjoy the Deepavali festive atmosphere since she lives nearby.

“My family and I were there when it happened,“ she explained.

“During the peak of the celebration, they were lighting fireworks.”

She suddenly felt pain and heat in her abdomen and legs and realised she was injured.

“I couldn’t walk and my children immediately sent me to the hospital,“ she said.

Nurzaina noted she had attended the same celebration last year without incident.

Another victim, R. Pasupathi, 74, was merely passing through the area about 50 metres away when fragments hit him.

“I was behind a car when I heard an explosion,“ he recalled.

“When fragments hit my hand, I immediately felt the stinging pain.”

He expressed disappointment at the unfortunate turn of events during what should have been a joyful celebration.

“I just wanted to enjoy the festive atmosphere, but not like this,“ Pasupathi said.

“I’m far from happy now.” – Bernama