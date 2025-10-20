Woman killed, husband injured in Tanjung Malim road crash

TANJUNG MALIM: A woman was killed and her husband injured when their car crashed near Tanjung Malim today.

The accident occurred at KM 96 of Jalan Persekutuan Ipoh-Kuala Lumpur around 3 pm.

Muallim deputy police chief DSP Suhaimi Muhamad said police received a report of the incident this afternoon.

The victim, 32-year-old Nur Syuhada Mohd Yusoff, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her 34-year-old husband sustained minor injuries in the crash.

“Initial investigations indicate the Toyota Vios, driven by the husband, was traveling from Ipoh towards Kuala Lumpur when it skidded, collided with the road divider and veered into the opposite lane,“ Suhaimi said.

Nur Syuhada’s body was sent to Slim River Hospital for further procedures.

Her husband is receiving treatment at the same hospital.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. – Bernama