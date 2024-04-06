ASEAN Chairmanship : Analysts affirm Malaysia’s readiness

KUALA LUMPUR: As Malaysia gears up to assume the role of ASEAN Chair next year, analysts are confident in the country’s readiness, underscoring its efficient civil service and proven track record in hosting major international events, including serving as ASEAN Chair in 2015.

Geostrategist and Senior Fellow at Nusantara Academy of Strategic Research (NASR), Prof Dr Azmi Hassan believes Malaysia’s experience in leading the 10-member grouping, combined with a strong foreign ministry, has prepared the country well for this role.

“Since January, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has directed the foreign ministry and other relevant ministries to set up a comprehensive system.

“Our civil service system is extremely efficient, ensuring smooth operations as ASEAN Chair,” he told Bernama when asked to comment on Malaysia’s preparedness to assume the role of ASEAN chair.

He said Malaysia’s consistent foreign policy, upheld by successive prime ministers since independence, also plays a significant role in its preparedness.

“There will be no surprises or hiccups in our efficiency as ASEAN Chair,“ the analyst emphasised.

Meanwhile, Distinguished Prof Datuk Prof Dr Shamsul Amri Baharuddin, Founding Director of the Institute of Ethnic Studies, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (KITA-UKM) highlighted Malaysia’s exceptional ability to manage international events.

“Malaysia is a well-known international events manager, so to speak, tip-top,” he remarked.

Laos would hand over the ASEAN chairmanship baton for 2025 at the ASEAN Summit from October 8 to 11.

Malaysia has previously held ASEAN Chairmanship four times, in 1977, 1997, 2005 and 2015.

ASEAN which was incepted on Aug 8, 1967, today comprises 10 member states - Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore and Vietnam.

Timor-Leste’s full membership in the grouping is pending.