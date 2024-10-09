ASEAN countries must speak with coherent voice on climate change - Nik Nazmi

KUALA LUMPUR: A unified stance among ASEAN member countries on climate change is crucial for the region to be taken more seriously on the global stage, said Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

He said if ASEAN member countries work together and take advantage of its 670 million population as well as the region’s economic strength, their voice will be more respected.

“Asean has 670 million (people). By 2030, we (Asean) will be the fourth biggest economy in the world. So I think that’s where we want to leverage from (ASEAN),” he said during a press conference at the Regional Seminar on Climate Justice by Building and Wood Workers International (BWI) here today.

Regarding the United Nations Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) in Baku, Azerbaijan this November, Nik Nazmi stated that Malaysia will focus on climate finance.

“Malaysia is committed to discussing climate change issues comprehensively, including efforts to build a consensus on these matters at the global level. The priority this year revolves around climate finance.

“We will focus on ensuring that the commitments made by developed countries are given attention, as many promises have been made but have yet to be implemented,” he said.

On another matter, Nik Nazmi said the construction of every hydroelectric project should adhere to laws and procedures.

“First, if it involves Orang Asli land, there are specific policies. Second, if it concerns resource areas and forest land, there are also regulations,“ he explained.

Yesterday, the Ipoh High Court ordered two companies constructing a mini hydroelectric dam in Ulu Geruntum, Gopeng, to immediately vacate the Orang Asli customary land and halt the project.