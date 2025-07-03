Melaka revives ronggeng dance as cultural tourism attraction

MELAKA: The Melaka government has welcomed efforts to revive the traditional ronggeng dance as a potential cultural tourism attraction. Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said the initiative would be carefully managed to ensure it complies with Islamic principles.

He explained that ronggeng, also known as joget lambak, originated in Melaka but has faded over time. “We will revive this traditional dance in an impromptu style, as long as it does not contravene hukum syarak,“ he said.

Ab Rauf made these remarks after officiating the closing ceremony of the Bicara Seni Budaya discourse, part of the Rentak Bertandak Antarabangsa Melaka cultural programme. He also received the programme’s resolution book from Prof Dr Mohd Anis Md Nor, executive director of the Nusantara Performing Arts Research Centre.

The revival of ronggeng will involve collaboration with the Melaka branch of the National Department for Culture and Arts (JKKN) and other stakeholders. Ab Rauf highlighted the dance’s artistic value, noting its potential to become a state cultural asset alongside Dondang Sayang.

“Ronggeng incorporates pantun, which helps preserve Malay literary and performing arts,“ he added. The resolutions from the forum will also be reviewed for inclusion in the state’s cultural policy, reinforcing Melaka’s commitment to traditional arts and heritage appreciation.