Cyberjaya student murder case: Remand extended for three suspects

SEPANG: The remand order for three suspects connected to the murder of a private university student in Cyberjaya has been extended for another seven days.

Magistrate Khairatul Animah Jelani approved the extension, allowing authorities to detain the suspects—one man and two women—until this Thursday.

The initial remand order, issued on June 27, expired today. Police investigations revealed that all three suspects were acquainted with the victim. The victim was discovered dead in her condominium unit by a friend on June 24 at around 10 am.

Reports indicate that the victim shared the residence with five other students. However, her housemates had reportedly left for their hometowns for the holidays on June 21.