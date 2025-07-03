Sultan Abdullah calls for stronger borders and nationwide vape ban

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, has called for enhanced border security to tackle the rising issue of drug smuggling.

His Highness stressed the need for stricter monitoring at airports, ports, and land borders, which serve as key entry points for illegal substances.

“Where is the root of the problem? You need to strengthen the borders, boost security at the borders and fortify them. That’s where it starts, whether at border crossings, airport terminals, or ports, all these require strict and constant supervision,“ said the Sultan during a meeting with the Malaysian Women Journalists Association (PERTAMA).

Al-Sultan Abdullah also raised concerns over drug abuse among youth, urging stronger enforcement to ensure existing laws have a real impact. He highlighted a new smuggling trend involving fishing boats, particularly along the east coast states of Kelantan, Terengganu, and Pahang.

In November last year, the Sultan expressed alarm over Pahang’s 11,750 active drug addicts, as reported by the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK).

Additionally, His Highness backed a nationwide ban on vaping, citing its harmful effects on youth. “Vaping should be banned completely. We must not be lenient, it will only cause further harm to our people,“ he said. Pahang has already begun steps to enforce the ban, with plans to formalise it through the State Legislative Assembly.