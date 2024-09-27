ATMP grant attracts more private companies to join MyWIRA veteran initiative - Sim

BATU KAWAN: The Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA) is confident that more private companies will participate in the MyWIRA Veterans initiative with the grant provided by the Northern Corridor Implementation Authority (NCIA) through the Advanced Technology Meister Programme (ATMP).

Its minister, Steven Sim Chee Keong said Micron Memory Malaysia was the first company to receive the ATMP grant amounting to RM179,250.

“Micron will also continue with us through this initiative and they have expressed their intention to double the recruitment of Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) veterans for next year by up to 50 people,” he told a press conference after attending an appreciation ceremony for the first cohort of MyWIRA Veterans here today.

In addition to Micron, he said, four other private companies will participate in this initiative, namely FedEx, Western Digital, Walta Center of Excellence (Walta COE) and Hilton Malaysia.

Sim said ATM veterans with high discipline and skills are also attractive to employers and KESUMA will provide training so that they work in private companies.

The first cohort to work with Micron consists of 25 ATM veterans who have completed a three-month training programme at the Penang Skills Development Centre (PSDC) and Walta COE.

Sim said after completing the training, the participants were employed by Micron full-time as technicians and supervisors with an income of between RM3,000 to RM4,000 per month.

The MyWIRA Veteran Programme, launched last January is an initiative of TalentCorp in collaboration with the Ex-Servicemen Affairs Corporation (Perhebat) under the Ministry of Defence.

It aims to prepare for a career after retirement. The initiative also provides an opportunity for ATM veterans to upskill with an emphasis on industry-driven skills development and employment in the private sector.