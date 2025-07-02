MALAYSIA’S young rider, Hakim Danish, who has been based in Barcelona, Spain since May 2025, has been undergoing intensive preparations not only for the FIM JuniorGP but also for the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup.

During this period, Danish also spent time training with Qabil Irfan, who was in Barcelona for Rounds 2 and 3 of the Espana Superbike Championship (ESBK), and later travelled to Motorland Aragon to show his support during Qabil’s recent race in ESBK Round 3.

Danish currently sits fourth overall in the standings with 38 points, trailing by 37 points behind the championship leader, Brian Uriarte — a Spanish rider who is also Danish’s main rival in the 2025 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup.

Two weeks ago, ahead of the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup round in Mugello, Danish and his team carried out a private test at Magny-Cours to gather valuable data in preparation for this week’s challenge.

“This week is race week for Round 3. Two weeks ago, I had the chance to test at this new circuit. I find the track quite technical, and I still need to improve my riding and find a better setup. I’m hoping everything goes smoothly this week.” said Danish