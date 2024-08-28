Attempted murder case: Court sets Oct 15 for document submission

SEPANG: The Sepang Sessions Court today fixed Oct 15 for the submission of documents in the case involving a travel agency manager accused of attempting to murder his wife and causing severe injuries to her bodyguard.

Judge Amir Affendy Hamzah set the date after deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Zuhaini Mahamad Amin informed the court that some documents had not yet been provided to the defence team.

“I was informed that while some documents have been submitted to the defence, the forensic report has been received but other reports are still pending. Therefore, the prosecution requests another date to submit all the documents to the defence before the trial date is set,” Ahmad Zuhaini said.

During the proceedings, lawyer Nik Azim Azlan, representing Hafizul Hawari, 38, confirmed that some documents had indeed been handed over to the defence.

The court then set Oct 15 for the re-mention of the case for the submission of other documents.

On April 25, Hafizul, 38, was charged in the Sessions Court here with attempting to murder his wife, Farah Md Isa, 38, at the Arrival Hall, Level 3, Terminal 1, Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) at 1.09 am on April 14.

He was charged under Section 307 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum imprisonment of 10 years and a fine, upon conviction. If the act causes injuries, the jail term may be extended to 20 years.

He is also accused of deliberately causing severe injuries to his wife’s bodyguard, Mohd Nur Hadith Zaini, 38, with a firearm that could have caused death, at the same location, date, and time.

The charge is framed under Section 326 of the Penal Code, which provides a maximum imprisonment of 20 years, a fine or whipping, upon conviction.

He also faces another seven charges, including for the possession of a firearm, to which he pleaded not guilty on April 24 at the Sessions Court in Kota Bharu, Kelantan.