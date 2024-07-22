Awang Bemee appointed 21st president of Dewan Negara

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Nangka state assemblyman from Sarawak, Datuk Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah, was today appointed as the 21st President of the Dewan Negara.

He replaced Datuk Mutang Tagal, who died on May 10 this year.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim proposed Awang Bemee, who was the sole candidate, as the nominee for the position at the Second Meeting of the Third Session of the 15th Parliament today.

“He is a native of Sarawak who has served at the High Court of Borneo, Sarawak, since 1984 and has extensive experience handling various cases at all levels of courts, including the Federal Court. He has been the chairman of the Kuching Port Authority since 1998 and previously served as a Sarawak state assemblyman for three terms.

“Indeed, he has extensive experience and, according to Standing Order 2(1), I have ensured that he agrees to serve if elected,“ he said.

The proposal was supported by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

On July 15, Awang Bemee was sworn in as Senator before Dewan Negara Deputy President Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed, with the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, for a term until July 14, 2027.

He was Nangka state assemblyman for three terms from 1996 to 2011 and also served as Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Youth secretary-general and a member of the party’s Supreme Council.

The PBB legal adviser and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) public officer also currently holds the positions of Kuching Port Authority chairman and Sarawak Plantation Berhad director.

He is also an experienced legal practitioner, handling civil and criminal cases in all courts up to the Federal Court, since being admitted as an advocate and solicitor by the High Court of Borneo in 1984.

Born on June 22, 1959, in Sibu, Sarawak, Awang Bemee holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Malaya.

Meanwhile, in his speech after being inaugurated as the President of the Dewan Negara, Awang Bemee said he would fulfil his duties honestly and to the best of his ability, pledging loyalty to Malaysia and preserving, protecting and defending its constitution.

“This is a great honour expressed by my fellow senators to me. Today is not only historic for me personally but also an honour for the people of Sarawak, the citizens of Malaysia, to be elected as the 21st President of the Dewan Negara. Today also marks Sarawak as a region that formed Malaysia, celebrating Sarawak Day.

“On this date (July 22), Sarawak was freed from the shackles of colonialism, began self-governance, and on Sept 16, Sarawak agreed together with Sabah and the Federation of Malaya to form the Federation of Malaysia under the Malaysia Agreement 1963,” he said.

On behalf of the House, Awang Bemee wished Sarawakians a Happy Sarawak Day and prayed for the progress and prosperity of the people and the state.