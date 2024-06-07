Babysitter arrested for alleged abuse of two-year-old boy

SEPANG: A babysitter was arrested for allegedly abusing a two-year-old boy under her charge at a childcare centre on Jalan Putra Perdana here yesterday.

Sepang District police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said the 25-year-old woman was detained along Jalan Labohan Dang-Nilai around 10 am today.

He stated that the boy’s mother lodged a report on the alleged abuse at the Sepang District Police Headquarters at 4.30 pm yesterday.

“The victim received treatment at a clinic in Putra Perdana, Sepang, where it was confirmed that he had bruising on his right thigh, believed to be caused by pinching,“ he said in a statement today.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment of up to 20 years, or both, upon conviction.

He urged the public to refrain from speculating on the case or spreading fake news about the incident on social media.