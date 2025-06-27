Police seek help to find missing 49-year-old man in Subang Jaya

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are appealing for public assistance to trace a 49-year-old local man who has been reported missing since last month.

Subang Jaya police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat confirmed that Hasni Hashim was last seen at Menara Suria, Jalan Subang Mas, Taman Subang Mas, Subang Jaya, Selangor, at 2.40pm on May 27.

“The missing person report was received at 1.55pm on Wednesday.

Hasni has a tanned complexion, short black hair, stands at 170 cm tall and weighs approximately 80kg,“ Wan Azlan said in a statement today.

Authorities urge anyone with information on Hasni’s whereabouts to contact the nearest police station or the Subang Jaya District Police Headquarters Operations Room at 03-78627222 or 03-78627100.