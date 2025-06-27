Anwar, Prabowo agree to boost strategic cooperation in Ambalat

JAKARTA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto have pledged to strengthen strategic cooperation, particularly in the Ambalat maritime border area.

The leaders emphasised peaceful collaboration to benefit both nations economically and diplomatically.

During a joint press conference at Istana Merdeka, Anwar highlighted the need to expedite economic cooperation in contested regions rather than waiting for prolonged legal resolutions.

“If we wait to finish negotiations, it might take another two decades. Let’s use this time to achieve results that benefit both countries,“ he said.

Prabowo echoed this sentiment, proposing a joint-development mechanism for Ambalat while awaiting a legal settlement.

“We agreed to find a mutually beneficial solution, starting economic cooperation now,“ he stated.

Beyond maritime issues, both leaders agreed to enhance collaboration in research, education, culture, trade, and investment.

They also addressed global economic uncertainties, including US-imposed tariffs.

The 13th Malaysia-Indonesia Annual Consultations will convene next month to further solidify bilateral ties.

On regional stability, Anwar noted Malaysia’s commitment to resolving the Myanmar conflict peacefully, with Indonesia’s support. Concerns over Thailand-Cambodia border tensions were also discussed.

Anwar’s delegation included key ministers, underscoring the visit’s significance.

The Prime Minister departed from Halim Perdanakusuma Airport back to Kuala Lumpur after the meeting.